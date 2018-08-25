Dozier on his walk-off home run: ‘Once I saw it hit, I was hoping it was gone’
Video Details
Hunter Dozier hits his first walk-off home run against the Cleveland Indians.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices