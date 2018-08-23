WATCH: Merrifield and Dozier each go yard
Whit Merrifield extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a solo-home run in the fourth inning. Hunter Dozier celebrates hit 27th birthday by hitting a two-run homer in the eighth inning.
