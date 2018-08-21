Jorge Lopez on giving back: ‘I’m always thankful for the fans’
Jorge Lopez started against the Tampa Bay Rays, but signed autographs before hitting the field. He says he's happy to give back: "That's what we're here for, the fans give a lot of things to us."
