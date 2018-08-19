Yost on keeping Fillmyer in: ‘By the time I could get somebody up, the game was tied’
Video Details
Ned Yost says he didn't have time to warm up a reliever for Heath Fillmyer in the fourth inning: "They didn't mount an offensive attack. It was boom home run, boom home run."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices