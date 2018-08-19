Ned Yost: Brad Keller ‘made huge pitches when he needed to’ against White Sox
Video Details
Ned Yost on Brad Keller's performance against the White Sox: "He competed his tail off."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices