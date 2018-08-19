Brandon Maurer: ‘I think I’m just finally trusting my stuff’
Video Details
Brandon Maurer on the reason for his resurgence: "I think I'm just finally trusting my stuff and staying in my mechanics a little better than I had been previously."
