Sinovic on Portland: ‘They’re extremely organized defensively’
Video Details
- FOX Sports Kansas City
- FOX Sports Kansas City - Sporting Kansas City
- MLS
- Portland Timbers
- Seth Sinovic
- Sporting Kansas City
-
Seth Sinovic talks before match against Portland Timbers.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices