Yost on Royals allowing go-ahead home run: ‘You can’t throw belt-high fastballs’
Ned Yost was hoping to get a ground-ball double play from Jason Adam, but he missed his location against José Abreu: "You can't throw belt-high fastballs down the middle to Abreu... [He's] going to hammer it."
