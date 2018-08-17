POP QUIZ: Close teammates Dozier and O’Hearn answer questions about one another
Video Details
Joel Goldberg checks in with close Royals teammates Hunter Dozier and Ryan O'Hearn to see how much they know about one another.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices