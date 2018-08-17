Yost on Dozier’s hot corner improvements: ‘He looking much more comfortable’
Video Details
Ned Yost believes Hunter Dozier is stepping up his game at the hot corner: "Dozier's starting to make some strides at third base, he's looking much more comfortable over there."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices