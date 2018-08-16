Curtis Granderson ropes 10th career grand slam in Kansas City
Video Details
Curtis Granderson goes deep for his 10th career grand slam in Toronto's win over Kansas City.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices