WATCH: Salvy slides around Molina, beats play at home
Video Details
- AL
- AL Central
- FOX Sports Kansas City
- Kansas City Royals
- MLB
- NL
- NL Central
- Salvador Pérez
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Yadier Molina
-
Salvador Perez beats the play at home with an athletic slide around the plate to avoid a tag from Yadier Molina.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices