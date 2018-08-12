Denkinger, Orta reflect on crucial call in Game 6 of 1985 World Series

Don Denkinger and Jorge Orta explain their thoughts during a crucial call in the 1985 World Series. Denkinger: "I thought I had it right... Unfortunately, I found out after the game, I was wrong." Orta: "I remember that play... the angle he called the play was tough."

