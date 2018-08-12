Vermes on Sporting KC’s victorious road trip: ‘It doesn’t mean anything’
Video Details
Peter Vermes says that Sporting KC must move forward to the next opponent: "We got another game to play. We got to get ready for the next one."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices