Duffy walks through ejection from first base umpire: ‘He said I disrespected him’
Danny Duffy was ejected by umpire Adam Hamari over a check swing disagreement, which was followed by a Cardinals home run: "He said I disrespected him... Everyone's out here trying to get it right... He missed that call.. You just can't do that with big league pitchers."
