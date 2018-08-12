Yost defends Duffy after ejection: ‘I quite frankly would have reacted the same way’
Ned Yost defends Danny Duffy after he was ejected by first-base umpire Adam Hamari over an argument on a check-swing call: "I quite frankly would have reacted the same way... He's competing his tail off without his best stuff."
