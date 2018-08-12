1985 Kansas City Royals recall memories from first World Series title and Denkinger call
PART 1: It's a reunion with the 1985 World Series Champions! George Brett, Willie Wilson, Charlie Leibrandt and Danny Jackson recalled their championship memories with Joel Goldberg. George Brett: "We shared something that you'll never forget." PART 2: Safe or out remains the big debate from Don Denkinger's Game 6 call in the 1985 World Series, but it played a big part in the Royals first championship. Charlie Leibrandt: "They gave us an opportunity and opened the door for us, and we took advantage of it.
