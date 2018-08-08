WATCH: Keller uses self-defense to snag a rocket hit back at him

Video Details

Brad Keller speared an Ian Happ line drive in the second inning against the Cubs.

ANNOUNCER 1: Back to Keller, who made that look a lot easier than it is.

ANNOUNCER 2: Yep. Good reaction time. Let's see where Mondesí was. He was right there. But you know, Keller-- I tell you, it looks almost like--

More Videos »