Yost on Salvy catching runners stealing: ‘He just keeps nailing them’
Ned Yost on Salvador Perez ability to throw out baserunners: "The thing that impressed me the most about Sal the second I saw him was his release and his athleticism, and his accuracy of his throwing."
