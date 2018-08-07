Junis on working out of bases-loaded jam: ‘You’d want to limit the damage and keep it under control’
Jakob Junis on escaping a bases-loaded jam against the Cubs: "That's what you try to do as a pitcher late in the game. As a starter, you'd want to limit the damage and keep it under control and give your team a chance to win."
