Yost on the Royals’ bullpen: ‘You got to be able to trust yourself and command your pitches’
Video Details
Ned Yost talks about Jakob Junis and the Royals' bullpen after losing to the Chicago Cubs. Junis was removed after allowing one run throughout five innings.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices