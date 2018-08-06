Zobrist looks back on time in Kansas City: ‘It’s a special place for me’
Video Details
Chicago Cubs' Ben Zobrist reflects on winning the 2015 World Series with the Kansas City Royals.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices