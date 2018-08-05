Duffy frustrated with start against the Twins: ‘ I had pretty good stuff today’
Danny Duffy was frustrated he didn't receive several called strikes in an at-bat against Jake Cave which later ended in a grand slam: "It wasn't my day... I thought they were strikes and I looked back and they were strikes."
