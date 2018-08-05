Matt Besler on Sporting KC’s victory: ‘It’s a huge three points for us’
Video Details
Matt Besler was happy with how the team played in a hostile environment like Houston: "We kept our discipline tonight. This is never an easy place to come and play, it's always a battle"
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices