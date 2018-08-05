Gianluca Busio on first career start: ‘It’s a great feeling to help the team win’
Video Details
The 16-year-old became the third youngest player to ever start in an MLS match, an he was happy with his performance: "On My first MLS start, getting a game winning assist is really a big step for me."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices