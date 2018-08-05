Inside The Kansas City Urban Youth Academy
PART 1: Dayton Moore is working with the Kansas City MLB Urban Youth Academy to promote opportunities with the goal of open tryout camps with MLB area scouts in mind: "We want to create that vision in the minds and hearts of young people throughout our city, community and the Midwest." PART 2: Four baseball fields are giving the Kansas City Urban Youth Academy opportunities to connect people of all backgrounds with America's Pastime. Executive director Darwin Pennye breaks down the stories of each field: "Each one of these fields has its own uniqueness... to make sure we are great ambassadors of the game."
