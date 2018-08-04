Yost on working through rain delays: ‘Can’t control the weather’
Video Details
Ned Yost had to work several pitching arrangements around the weather delays: "First delay I knew it was coming... Second I didn't know was coming... Can't control the weather, it just popped up."
