Phillips on throwing out runner at home: ‘Best feeling ever’
Nothing in the game of baseball is more satisfying to Brett Phillips than throwing out a runner at home: "It's the best feeling ever... I take a lot of pride in that." And he credits Salvy for the tag at home on yesterday's throwout
