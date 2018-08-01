WATCH: Big night for O’Hearn and Phillips in win against White Sox
Royals' Ryan O'Hearn makes his major league debut with a two-run home run for his first hit. Brett Phillips also goes deep for his first hit with the Royals. Pitcher Danny Duffy throws 5.2 shutout innings with seven strikeouts.
