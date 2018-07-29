Yost on Fillmyer’s start: ‘He found a way to get through it and keep us in the game’
Ned Yost thought Heath Fillmyer pitched well: "That's a tremendous job for a young pitcher to be able to come into Yankee Stadium and grind through a game with that lineup like he did."
