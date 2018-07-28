Yost on Brian Goodwin’s clutch homer: ‘We knew he had power’
Ned Yost says he's happy to see Brian Goodwin get a hold of a pitch for a three-run homer: "I'm glad we got to see (his power) today, it was a crucial time to be able to see it."
