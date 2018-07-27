[CRACK OF THE BAT] ANNOUNCER 1: And there's a drive to deep center field. Hicks is back, it is gone. Salvador Perez has another home run since the All-Star Break. Three home runs, eight driven in. That is his 16th of the year. And congratulations to Kevin Bentley. That home run was worth $600 in our Sonics Slam inning.

ANNOUNCER 2: Salvy's had two fly balls to center field tonight before this at bat. And this one he connected, 86 little slider on the outside part of the plate. Got great extension. Salvador Perez is locked in.