Yost on Junis’ start: ‘ I didn’t feel like Jake was exceptionally sharp’
Video Details
Ned Yost thought his starter Jakob Junis didn't have his plus stuff in the 7-2 loss to the Yankees: "I looked at the ball-to-strike ratio and it wasn't great."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices