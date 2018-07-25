Danny Duffy and Noah’s Bandage Project
Video Details
Danny Duffy knew Noah Wilson, a young Royals fan who was taken by cancer in 2015, only a few months, but he helps carry on Noah's legacy through Noah's Bandage Project, which Noah himself founded. Duffy: "We miss him, but he left his impact on this planet."
