Yost on Maurer’s loss: ‘It’s just been a struggle for him’
Video Details
With Wily Peralta or Tim Hill unavailable out of the bullpen, Ned Yost called Brandon Maurer to close the ninth: "He has experience doing it, but it's just been a struggle."
