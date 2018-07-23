Bo Jackson on his 1989 All-Star Game homer
Bo Jackson reflects on hitting a leadoff homer in the 1989 All-Star Game: "Tony La Russa said, 'Bo, we need some speed on the bases, so I put you at leadoff.' I said, 'You put me where?' I never led off before in my life."
