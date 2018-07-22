Yost on Butera’s inside-the-park homer: ‘It looked like he was running underwater’
Video Details
Ned Yost was surprised Drew Butera legged out an inside-the-park home run: "Just like Evel Knievel, he pulled the parachute too early. ... But he made it."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices