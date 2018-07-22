Butera on inside-the-park homer: ‘I honestly thought it was just going to be a single’
Drew Butera on legging out an inside-the-park home run in the Royals' win over the Twins: "I just hit third and I saw Jirsch waving me, and I said, 'You got to be out of your mind."
