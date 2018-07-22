Junis on back soreness: ‘I didn’t think about it one time’ in first start back from DL
Video Details
Jakob Junis on limiting hard contact: "That's been my kryptonite all year — getting beat by the home run ball. So to get the amount of soft contact and groundballs I did tonight was very promising, and hopefully I can keep doing that."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices