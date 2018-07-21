Salvy on helping Royals through ninth-inning jam: “I like to compete to the last out.”
Video Details
Salvador Perez was determined to lead the pitching staff out of a ninth-inning jam: "I like to compete to the last out."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices