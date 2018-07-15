Duffy on Salvy starting All-Star game: ‘We’re lucky as a staff to have him’
Danny Duffy believes Salvy's All-Star game selection is much deserved: "We're lucky as a staff to have him behind the dish doing what he does... here's to another 5-10 years of playing catch with each other."
