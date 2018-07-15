Roger Espinoza on holding late leads: ‘I think we need to get better at this stuff’
Video Details
Roger Espinoza after Sporting KC's loss to the New York Red Bulls: "We're a very good team. This shouldn't be happening to us. ... I think psychologically we're letting games go. I don't know what's happening. I think we need to get better at this stuff."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices