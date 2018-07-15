Johnny Russell on Sporting KC’s recent struggles: ‘We don’t feel like we should be losing’
Video Details
Johnny Russell after Sporting Kansas City's loss to the New York Red Bulls: "Times are tough. We're not getting the results that we want and we need. It's up to us to turn that around, and we need to do it quickly."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices