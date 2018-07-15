Peter Vermes: ‘We should’ve closed the game out’ against Red Bulls
Peter Vermes after Sporting KC's loss to New York Red Bulls: "For us to go up 2-1 and then concede two goals thereafter — that's the biggest negative I take away from the game. We just weren't solid enough defensively at the end of the game."
