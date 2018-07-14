Ned Yost: ‘It’s nice having Boni at the top of the order’
Ned Yost on Jorge Bonifacio: "I just texted Dayton (Moore), 'Great to have him back.' He's just a really important part of our lineup. Today was another example."
