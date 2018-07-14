Jorge Bonifacio on Danny Duffy: ‘He was amazing today’
Video Details
Jorge Bonifacio feels like he's in a good rhythm at the plate: "My timing feels good. ... I just keep in my mind, 'be out there and compete.'"
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices