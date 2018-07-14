ANNOUNCER 1: In the air, deep center field. A way back goes Tilson. This will score a run, as tagging from third is Merrifield. He will score. And advancing from second to third is Bonifacio.

Down the line. Mondesi will score. Merrifield to third. They're going to send him home as well. And he will score. And Bonifacio comes through with a two-RBI double.

To right field, a base hit. Dozier coming around. The throw by Garcia to the plate. Not in time! Whit comes through. And now he's at second base.