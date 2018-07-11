Yost on Burch Smith: ‘It was a good first start for him’
Video Details
On the whole, Ned Yost was encouraged by the first Royals start by Burch Smith, who left the game with a 4-2 lead and two runners on. "I like the fact that he threw strikes."
