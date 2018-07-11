WATCH: Moose goes deep twice, Salvy once in loss to Twins
A three-run Salvador Perez homer and a solo shot by Mike Moustakas had the Royals ahead early, but by the time Moose homered again in the ninth, the Twins were about to close out the game.
