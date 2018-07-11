Monty remembers his first and only MLB start
Video Details
Former Royals reliever Jeff Montgomery remembers his one and only MLB start, when his idol Pete Rose gave him a start for the Reds as a rookie in 1987. Didn't go well, and he was traded to the Royals. "I was essentially blackballed from Pete Rose's list."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices